Thanjavur woman flung into air in van-bike collision, dies

TIRUCHY: A young woman who took a lift by a two-wheeler fell after the bike collided with a school van and died on the spot in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

R Shalini (23), a resident of Mannikaraiyur near Papanasam in Thanjavur, working in a private firm in Chennai, came to her native place a few days ago. As she had planned to return to Chennai on Wednesday morning by bus, she proceeded towards Kumbakonam to take the bus to Chennai. When she came to the bus stop, she missed the bus. S Vijay of Padugai village, who was on the way, gave a lift to Shalini to Kumbakonam.

When the bike was nearing Thirupurambiyam Road, a private school van collided with the bike, in which Shalini, who was the pillion rider, was thrown off the bike. She died on the spot after a severe head injury. On seeing this, Vijay, who suffered a minor injury, fled from the spot out of fear.

On information, Kabisthalam police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, and sent it to the GH. A case was registered, and investigations are on.