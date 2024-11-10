Thanjavur woman electrocuted while taking dried clothes off wire

TIRUCHY: A woman was electrocuted in Thanjavur on Friday night. The couple identified as Lankshmanan (47), and Thangamani (43), are from Pattuviduthi near Thiruvonam in Thanjavur district.

In the evening, Thangamani went to take the clothes she had spread on a steel wire for drying. When she was removing the clothes from the wire, she was electrocuted as there was a power leakage on the wire.

She fell unconscious and was rushed to a private hospital in Pattukkottai but the doctors declared her dead.

Thiruvonam police sent the body to the GH for an autopsy. A case was registered and investigations are underway.