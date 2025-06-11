Begin typing your search...

    11 Jun 2025
    Thanjavur sub-registrar office clerk held for accepting bribe
    Representative Image

    TIRUCHY: A clerk from the Thanjavur sub-registrar’s office was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 for releasing the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) on Tuesday.

    According to DVAC sleuths, Sivaraj, a farmer from Kabisthalam in Thanjavur applied for EC for his land at Swamimalai sub-registrar’s office two weeks ago.

    However, the clerk Padmashri (56) demanded a bribe of Rs 1,500 for releasing EC.

    Sivaraj, who had given Rs 1,000 promised Padmashri of giving the balance on receiving the EC. But, even after a week, Sivaraj did not get the EC.

    Sivaraj complained to the DVAC in Thanjavur, who nabbed Padmashri red-handed while accepting the remaining Rs 500. She was lodged in prison.

