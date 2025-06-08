Thanjavur: Senior citizen dies after electric pole falls on him

TIRUCHY: A senior citizen died after an electric pole fell on him while the Tangedco staff were chopping a tree in Thanjavur on Sunday.

P Gayathri of Reddipalayam was running a toy shop near the Big Temple, and her father M Subramaninan (60), has been helping her.

There was a tree near their shop touching the electric line. Based on complaints, the Tangedco staff came to chop the branches.

While the staff were involved in the work, the electric pole fell on Subramanian. Soon, he was rushed to Thanjavur MCH, but the doctors declared him dead. Thanjavur West police registered a case.