Thanjavur residents block road for potable water

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur residents staged a road block protest demanding potable drinking water on Monday.

It is said that there are more than 100 families residing at Uthakani village near Papanasam, and they have not received drinking water for the past 10 days.

Despite repeated appeals to the officials, nothing has materialised.

Subsequently, the residents who were frustrated assembled at the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam highway on Monday and blocked traffic with empty pots.

On information, the officials from DRDA, revenue and police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating people. But the residents continued their protest as they demanded a prompt response from the officials.

After the officials from the DRDA assured of supplying uninterrupted water, the residents dispersed from the spot.

Traffic was disrupted on Thanjavur-Kumbakonam highway for more than an hour.