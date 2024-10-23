Thanjavur: Rain spoils crops nearing harvest; Farmers seek Rs 30k as compensation

TIRUCHY: Farmers who were frustrated after severe damage to ready-to-harvest late kuruvai cultivation due to recent rains staged a protest on the field with the withered crops in Thanjavur on Tuesday and demanded the immediate assessment of the damage.

The early northeast monsoon that lashed the Delta districts submerged around 1,000 acres of ready-to-harvest kuruvai crops in the Orathanadu region. The water that inundated the fields failed to recede even after a week resulting in damage to the crops. The withered paddy that fell on the field started sprouting again.

Subsequently, the farmers passed on the information to the agriculture department officials and demanded an immediate crop damage assessment. But even after several days of complaints, the officials failed to reach the spot.

On Tuesday, the irate farmers who assembled in their respective fields, staged a protest demanding a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre after proper crop damage assessment.

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association State president Palaniappan who led the protest said that the officials show a lethargic attitude in damage assessment. The officials used to turn up only when the farmers staged a series of protests.

“They should lend their ears whenever the farmers put forth their grievances, particularly during the times of heavy loss,” Palaniappan said.

On information, the Assistant Director (Agriculture) Ganesan visited the spot and held talks with the protesting farmers. Subsequently, a team of officials conducted the assessment of crop damage but the farmers claimed that the officials had not assessed properly.

They continued to argue with the officials and claimed that the officials had enumerated the loss less than the actual damage. However, the officials continued their assessment and left the place.

While speaking to reporters, the assistant director Ganesan said, the officials had assessed the actual damage and will prepare a report and submit it to the district collector with a crop damage compensation recommendation.

“We will initiate steps to get proper compensation to the farmers who lost their crops,” Ganesan added.