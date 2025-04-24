Thanjavur police station death: Kin receive woman's body after 16 days following Madras HC order

TIRUCHY: Kin of the woman who died after consuming poison in the police station premises received the body after 16 days of the incident, based on the court direction in Thanjavur on Thursday.

As engineering graduate Keerthika, along with her sister Menaka, consumed poison in the Nadu Kaveri Police station premises after their brother Dinesh was arrested on April 8, and Keerthika died on April 9.

The family blamed the police inspector, Sharmila, for acting rudely against both women. They also demanded a case to be registered against the police inspector, but she was transferred to another station.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased approached the court to direct the police to file a case against the inspector and staged a protest without receiving the body of Keerthika.

However, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court asked the family members of the deceased to receive the body at once and perform the last rites, otherwise, the police would perform it with due respect. The court also postponed the case to April 28.

Subsequently, based on the court's direction, the family members received the body after 16 days of the incident.