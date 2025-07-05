Thanjavur police honour 20 unclaimed bodies

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday conducted final rites for as many as 20 unclaimed bodies that were kept in the mortuary of the medical college hospital.

According to the sources, as many as 20 bodies, including seven that of women, were found abandoned across Thanjavur East, West, South, Medical College, and Thanjavur Taluk police stations in the past 45 days.

They were kept in the mortuary of Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, and the authorities kept waiting for the families to claim them, sources said. However, even after so many days had passed, no one claimed those 20 bodies. Thus, the police decided to bury them with due respect, according to the sources.

Accordingly, a space was identified at Rajagiri cremation ground owned by the Thanjavur corporation, and all of them were buried together with the help of Corporation staff.

The SP R Rajaram, who was present during the occasion, paid floral tribute to the mortal remains. The Corporation Commissioner Kannan, City Health Officer Namasivayam, and other officials were also present and paid respect to the deceased.