Thanjavur plastic unit ops halted over contamination and cattle death

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Pollution Control Board on Saturday ordered the production be halted in a plastic recycling unit that let untreated water into a pond, causing the death of around 30 cattle.

Chola Eco Polymers, a plastic recycling unit functioning at Vendayampatti village in Thanjavur, was said to be releasing untreated water into the pond near the unit, and recently, around 30 cattle died after consuming the contaminated water from the pond.

Following this, the residents and cattle owners lodged complaints against the unit and demanded the closure of the unit for polluting the environment.

Against this backdrop, the residents staged a protest on February 28 at Boothalur and staged a waiting protest on Friday. The Thanjavur RDO Ilakkiya held talks with the agitating residents on Friday evening, and the officials from the private firm were also present.

During the talks, it was decided that the firm would stop production until the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), and Labour Department examine the issue and submit a report. The officials also assured compensation for the death of livestock.

However, the residents demanded a written consent from the private firm. Subsequently, the officials agreed to the same.