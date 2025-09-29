Thanjavur man kills self day after wife's suicide over dispute; their kids left orphaned





CHENNAI: A couple from Venkatesapuram, near Thanjavur, died by suicide following a suspected family dispute, police said on Monday.

Suresh Babu (45) and his wife Amuda (42) reportedly quarrelled frequently as Suresh had not been going to work. On Saturday night, following an argument, Amuda consumed poison. When Suresh Babu found her unresponsive the next morning, he too consumed poison.

Neighbours, who grew suspicious when the couple did not open the door till late night, alerted Kallaperambur police. Officers who entered the house found Amuda dead and Suresh Babu in a critical state. He was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where he died later without responding to treatment, Daily Thanthi reported.

Police recovered Amuda’s body and sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

The couple is survived by a daughter studying in Class 10 and a son in Class 4. The children, now left orphaned, are under the care of relatives. Social activists urged the government to provide relief and support to the children.