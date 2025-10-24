Thanjavur man kills in-law after wife deserts him

TIRUCHY: The man, who was frustrated after his wife left him due to a domestic quarrel, murdered her brother, with whom she was living, during the wee hours of Wednesday. He was arrested for the crime.

It is said that Chinnathambi (56), a resident of Varagur near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur used to pick up a quarrel with his wife Rani.

Rani, who was unable to cope with the torture, left him three years back and went to her brother Natarajan’s (45) house at Thulukkapatti near Gandharvakottai.

Chinnathambi had approached Natarajan several times and asked him to send Rani with him but Natarajan refused citing his frequent quarrel with her.

On Wednesday night, Chinnathambi invited Natarajan for a drink and so they both went to a Tasmac outlet at Ganapathi Agraharam . After consuming alcohol, Chinnathambi took Natarajan on his bike to drop him.

While they were proceeding on the bike, Chinnathambi had reportedly asked Natarajan to send his wife Rani with him but the latter again refused and so they started quarrelling with each other while on the move.

When they reached Devangudi, Chinnathambi stopped the bike and strangled Natarajan to death with a towel that he was holding and escaped from the spot.

As Natarajan did not return home even after late hours, the anxious members of family were searching for him and later, they were told that Natarajan was lying dead at Devangudi.

Subsequently, they passed on the information to the Kabisthalam police who registered a case and arrested Chinnathambi on Thursday wee hours.