Thanjavur: Man kills drunk brother, surrenders before police

TIRUCHY: A man allegedly murdered his intoxicated brother and stuffed the body in a septic tank and surrendered himself before the police at Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur on Friday.

R Ajith Kumar (27), a resident of Nadukaveri near Tiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur, was a habitual drunkard and was killed by his brother, R Ramkumar (25), for not changing his ways and quarrelling with neighbours, according to police.

On Thursday late hours, when Ajith Kumar came to the house fully drunk, his brother Ramkumar hit him in a fit of rage, after a fight broke out between them.

Ajith Kumar lost control in the attack and fell to the ground, and died of severe head injuries. Ramkumar stuffed the body into a septic tank and surrendered before police.