Thanjavur man kills brother over property dispute, held

THANJAVUR: Thanjavur police on Monday arrested a man for murdering his brother over a property dispute.

According to the police, L Arivalagan (46) from Ganapathi Nagar in Thanjavur and his brother L Thiruvengadam (41) had a prolonged dispute over ancestral property.

They have been sharing the rents collected from the shops owned by the family, and in recent days, Arivalagan failed to give the rent share to Thurvengandam, which had further fuelled enmity between the duo.

On Sunday night, an argument ensued between the siblings, and Arivalagan grabbed a wooden log and attacked his brother Thiruvengadam. Under the impact of the attack, Thiruvengadam fell unconscious in a pool of blood and later died due to excessive blood loss.

Based on the information, Thanjavur South police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, and sent it to Thanjavur Medical College hospital. Subsequently, the police arrested Arivalagan. Further investigations are on.