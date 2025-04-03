Thanjavur locals urge relocation of Tasmac outlets within a week

TIRUCHY: Residents from a village in Thanjavur staged a protest demanding to relocate two Tasmac outlets opened in their residential area.

The two TASMAC outlets were opened on Monday at Avildhar Chathiram in Thanjavur despite strong opposition by the residents. The shocked residents who blocked the Nagapattinam-Thanjavur bypass attempted to lock the outlet. On information, the police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating residents.

As the residents demanded official confirmation of relocating the outlets, the Papanasam Tahsildhar Palanivel came to the spot and held talks with the protestors.

The tahsildar assured to relocate the outlet and so they withdrew the protest with a demand to relocate the shop within a week otherwise the protests would be intensified.

While speaking to the reporters, the protesting residents said that there is a school and a library close to the outlet, and the residents are afraid that the pathway along the outlet could be a hindrance to the public.

The relocation of the shop is the only permanent solution, they said. They said that the officials had promised to relocate the shop, adding that it should be realised within a week, otherwise it would attract further protests.