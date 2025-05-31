Thanjavur illegal firecracker unit blast: NGT issues notice to CPCB, others

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a reply from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others in a matter regarding the death of two people due to a blast in an illegal firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the explosion in the district's Neiveli Thenpathy village on May 18.

In an order dated May 29, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel noted the report, as per which, the blast occurred in a shed where the firecrackers were being manufactured and that the deceased had been identified.

"The news item indicates violation of the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act and the Public Liability Insurance Act," the bench said.

It said the report raised substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms.

The tribunal impleaded as respondents or parties the member secretaries of the CPCB, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the district collector of Thanjavur.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit. If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through his advocate then the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal," the NGT said.

The matter has been posted before the tribunal's southern bench in Chennai for further proceedings on August 1.