Thanjavur GH doctors remove lump from liver of 6-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: A team of doctors from Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital in Thanjavur removed a water clot in the liver by laparoscopic surgery, which is the first of its kind in the GHs across the Delta district.

According to the Thanjavur Medical College Dean (in-charge) Dr C Balasubramanian, several high-class treatments are being provided at the pediatric branch in the Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital. In one such case, a six-year-old girl from Sethurayankudikadu near Orathanadu had complaints of continuous abdominal pain, and the parents took the child to the Raja Mirasudhar hospital.

The girl underwent various medical assessments in which she was diagnosed a lump on the liver, and she needed to undergo surgery to remove the water clot. “Otherwise, it could have led to liver cancer,” the dean said.

Subsequently, on March 20, a team of doctors headed by the Head of Pediatric Surgery Department Dr Mohammed Shakeer, conducted a laparoscopic surgery on the girl and 150 grams of lump was removed. “We have sent the lump for further investigation,” Dr Balasubramanian said.

He also said that the surgery was the first of its kind in the GHs in the Delta region and that it was undertaken by the Chief Minister’s Medical Insurance Scheme.

“It would cost up to Rs 7 lakh in a private hospital, but it was done free of cost under the scheme in the GH”, he said. The girl had healed fast and was discharged on Tuesday.