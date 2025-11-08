Thanjavur: Former teacher held for sexually abusing boy

TIRUCHY: A former teacher was arrested under the Pocso Act for sexually abusing a boy in Thanjavur.

M Balasubramanian (29), from North Madavilagam near Papanasam in Thanjavur, was working as a teacher in a private school in the locality and had stopped work for the past three months.

On October 29, when he was going to his house on his two-wheeler, he saw a 15-year-old boy who came to buy milk and offered him a lift. Instead of dropping the boy near his house, the man sped away to a secluded place and had reportedly sexually abused the boy.

The boy managed to escape from him and narrated the incident to his parents after reaching home. His parents immediately filed a complaint with the Swamimalai police station.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Balasubramanian under various sections of the BNS and the Pocso Act, and conducted an investigation.

Finding the complaint genuine after the investigation, the police arrested Balasubramanian on Saturday and produced him before the court. Subsequently, he was lodged in the Pudukkottai prison.