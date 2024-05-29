Thanjavur forest officials laud fishermen for rescuing dugongs

TIRUCHY: In view of the World Dugong Day, the Thanjavur Forest Department on Tuesday felicitated fishermen, who rescued the endangered mammal in sea and took oath to protect the species.

During the celebrations, District Forest Officer Akhil Thampi said, a Dugong Conservation Centre would soon be established by state government from Athirampattinam in Thanjavur to Ammapattinam in Pudukkottai with a distance covering around 50 km and it would function from Manora at Pattukkottai in Thanjavur.

The dugongs play a vital role in strengthening the sea wealth, but is has been declared as endangered species and to preserve the species, the fishermen from the stretch have been playing a crucial role and during the current year, the fishermen rescued three dugongs and more than 10 sea turtles and dropped them back in the sea.

“The Forest Department has been grateful to the fishermen who rescued the endangered species. The department has been creating awareness on saving the mammal in which the fishermen from the region have been taking part actively,” Akhil Thampi said.

He also distributed certificates and cash awards to nine fishermen who rescued dugongs from the coastal areas.

Earlier, the participants took oath in front of the sand sculpture of dugong created by the DFO Akhil Thampi at Pudupattinam coast.

They also formed a human chain and raised awareness slogans.