Thanjavur farmers cry foul over unkept promise of swift paddy procurement

TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur staged roadblock protests in three places on Wednesday, against the slow paddy procurement process and the lethargic attitude of officials who failed to initiate steps to rectify the problems.

The farmers who staged a protest in Orathanadu stated that despite as many as 289 Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) functioning across the district for the kuruvai procurement, the shortage of gunny bags and inadequate transport facilities have been a persistent issue in all the DPCs. This issue has led farmers to wait for more than 20 days for their respective turn, and they were left with no other option but to leave stocks along the roads, they added.

The farmers stated that promises made by Food Minister R Sakkarapani during his visit to Thanjavur had not been fulfilled so far. The minister assured farmers that steps will be taken to procure a minimum of 1,000 bags per day in each DPC, but in reality, the staff at several centres have limited the procurement to 500 bags or 300 bags.

Pointing out that the DPCs functioning at Thennamanadu, Kannanthangudi, Thelungankudi Kadu, Pithur, Neduvakottai, and Poovathur in Orathanadu taluk are lagging in the procurement process, they lamented over a huge quantity of paddy remains piled up near the DPCs for several weeks.

In such a backdrop, a section of farmers staged a protest at Thennamanadu and Kannanthangudi on the Thennamanadu branch road and blocked the traffic movement. Another section of farmers who joined them blew conch shells in protest and claimed that the state government has failed to take steps for prompt procurement.

Based on the information, the Orathanadu Tahsildhar Yuvaraj rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Upon assurance by the official of swift procurement, the farmers withdrew their protest. The traffic on the Thanjavur-Pattukkottai road was affected for around an hour.

Similarly, farmers from Neduvakkottai and Poovathur staged a protest. After TNCSC officials held talks with them and assured them of expediting the procurement process, they withdrew the protest.