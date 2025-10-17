Thanjavur: Elderly couple dies in crash en route to mark 60th wedding anniversary

CHENNAI: A couple from Pollachi was killed after their car collided head-on with a lorry near Narasinganpettai in Thanjavur district on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Subramanian (60) and his wife Kalavathi (59), were travelling to Thiruvidaimaruthur to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary when the accident occurred.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the car in which the couple was travelling rammed into an oncoming lorry near Narasinganpettai. The impact of the collision was so severe that both Subramanian and Kalavathi died on the spot.

Three others, including the car driver, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Thiruvidaimaruthur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.