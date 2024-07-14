Thanjavur Delta farmers protest condemning Karnataka govt for its refusal to share water with Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: The Thanjavur Delta witnessed protests by various farmers’ organisations on Saturday condemning the Karnataka government for its refusal to share water with Tamil Nadu as per the orders of the Cauvery tribunal and the apex court direction.

A section of farmers led by

P Ayyakannu, State president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam carried earthen pots in their hands and commenced a sit-in protest in front of Thanjavur Collectorate pressing their demands. They urged the Karnataka government to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu as per the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the apex court directions.

While speaking to reporters Ayyakannu said, the Karnataka government should release the monthly due of water. Since they failed to release water, the Delta farmers face severe loss and so the Karnataka government should disburse Rs 1 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu that should be distributed to the farmers as compensation. He appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to initiate talks with the Karnataka government and get due share of water. Otherwise, the Chief Minister should initiate steps to file a contempt of court proceedings, he appealed. Subsequently, they raised slogans against the Karnataka government.

On information, the PA to Collector Praveena Kumari, Thanjavur RDO S Ilakkiya and Tahsildhar Arulmani rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. Later, they submitted a petition to the officials and dispersed.

Similarly, members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam led by district secretary VN Kannan staged a protest near Athupalam in Thanjavur demanding water from Karnataka. They said that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was wrong by not releasing water to Tamil Nadu. They demanded that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin send a delegation and explain the dire situation in the Delta and get water to save the standing crops.