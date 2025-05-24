Thanjavur cops seize 450 kg illegal cracker stocks

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Friday seized 450 kg raw materials for crackers illegally stocked and arrested one person in this regard.

Working on a tip-off that a person had stocked huge quantities of raw materials for country cracker manufacturing, the Thanjavur district Collector B Priyanka Pankajam alerted the police and the revenue officials to conduct raids. Based on the information, a special team headed by Pattukkottai Tahsidhar Dharmendra rushed to the house of one Ambikapathi (45) from Keezhakurichi and conducted a raid in the house in which they found a huge quantity of raw materials illegally stocked.

Subsequently, the team seized 450 kg of raw materials and arrested Ambikapathi. Madukkur police registered a case and are investigating.