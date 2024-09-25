Thanjavur cops find lost money, return to farmer

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police found a lost sum of Rs 21 lakh from a farmer, who had saved it for his daughter’s wedding and later handed over the amount on Tuesday.

It is said, Kamaraj (60), a farmer of Dharmambal Nagar near Tirukattupalli in Thanjavur was residing alone after his wife passed away a few years back and his only daughter was staying in Thanjavur for her studies.

Kamaraj had saved money for the past several years for the wedding of his daughter. The savings reached Rs 21 lakh and on September 19 Kamaraj was taking the amount to give it to his brother Gavunraj for safe custody. While he was taking the money, he had hung it in a shopper bag on his bike and the bag had fallen off without Kamaraj noticing.

When he realised the bag containing the money had fallen off after travelling for a few kilometres, he returned searching for the missing bag. Since he could not trace it, he complained to Marivur police who registered a case and started searching for the money.

The police also retrieved the CCTV footage and investigated.

Later, the police found that the bag was secured by a woman who went to graze her cattle.

Subsequently, the police found her at Nadupadugai and took the bag from her. Interestingly, the police found the total amount was safe.

On Tuesday, the police handed over the entire Rs 21 lakh to Kamaraj in the presence of Tiruvaiyaru DSP Arulmozhi Arasu.