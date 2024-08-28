Thanjavur cops arrest siblings in gang rape case after protests over ‘inaction’

TIRUCHY: The police in Thanjavur on Tuesday arrested two siblings for their alleged involvement in a gang rape case.

The development comes in the backdrop of protests over police inaction in the case, even though four persons, including a minor boy, were arrested on charges of gang rape of a young woman from Pappanadu in Thanjavur.

The siblings were seen in the CCTV footage that went viral in the region, triggering protests. As the tempers ran high, the Orathanadu police arrested two siblings allegedly linked to the case on Tuesday.

While the elder one was lodged in the central prison in Tiruchy, his minor brother was sent to the government home. The police claimed that the duo was not directly involved but they are suspected to have helped the culprits.