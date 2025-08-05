Thanjavur cops arrest duo for bid to smuggle over 200 kg of ganja to Lanka 

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur police on Tuesday arrested two persons who attempted to smuggle ganja to Sri Lanka and seized 237 kgs of ganja from the duo.

Based on a tip-off that a huge quantity of ganja was being smuggled, the Thiruchitrambalam police conducted a vehicle inspection at Kattayankadu bridge and made the massive seizure.

Cops found the duo tried to smuggle the contraband in a car (TN85 R 9758). Police personnel found 237 kgs of ganja in 110 pockets stuffed in seven bags in the car. They seized them and secured two persons who were identified as J Srinivasaperumal (25) and A Muthumalai (21), both from Tirunelveli.

Upon inquiry, the duo told the police that one Bala gave them the ganja stock from Redhills in Chennai, and they carried the load from Chennai to Pattukottai via Tiruchy and Pudukkottai and planned to transport it to Sri Lanka via boats.

On information, the Pattukkottai DSP Ravichandran visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. A case was registered and the duo were produced before the Peravurani court.