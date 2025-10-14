Thanjavur cleanliness workers take token strike over demands

TIRUCHY: Cleanliness workers from Thanjavur corporation staged a protest demanding a Deepavali bonus equivalent to one month's salary.

The members assembled in front of the corporation office demanded that PF credits be provided without fail to all workers, in addition to the ESI card and Deepavali bonus. They claimed that the pressure to comply with biometric attendance was untenable. Immense work pressure means that it is not practical for us to comply with the rule, they argued.

The cleanliness workers wanted their job to be regularised. They also alleged breach of contract norms, claiming that they don’t get their full pay.

They warned of an indefinite strike from Wednesday if their demands are not fulfilled. AITUC district president V Sevaiyya and others took part in the protest.