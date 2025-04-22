Thanjavur cleanliness workers launch strike over wage, PF dues

TIRUCHY: Cleanliness workers of the Thanjavur City Corporation commenced an indefinite strike from Monday for various demands, including to implement GO 62, which directs their wages of Rs 760 per day.

It is said that 420 temporary workers and drivers have been working in the civic body for more than 20 years.

They said that the GO 62 suggests a minimum wage of Rs 760 per day for the workers and Rs 798 per day for drivers, but the minimum wage has not so far been fixed.

They also complained that the money deducted from their salary for PF and ESI has not been credited to their account. The current contractor, SR Enterprises, fails to credit their wages on the fifth of every month as suggested by the GO 62.

They also sought termination of the SR Enterprises contract as the firm never pays attention to their long-standing demands.

The contractor even failed to distribute their mandatory uniform sets. The workers assembled on the Corporation premises and raised slogans in support of their demands.