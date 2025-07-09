Thanjavur car-van collision: Toll rises to five

TIRUCHY: The death toll of the car-load van collision increased to five after the cleaner of the van succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

While a family of four- C Kumar (57), his wife Jaya (55), daughter Durga (32), granddaughter Ithazhini Thooriga (3), from Perungalathur died after their car collided with a load van on Tuesday leaving the van driver Vignesh (31) and cleaner Ilangovan (51) injured.

Among the family Kumar’ son in law Stalin and daughter Monisha were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College hospital while Vignesh and Ilangovan were also undergoing treatment.

However, on Wednesday, Ilangovan succumbed to his injuries despite treatment. With this, the toll increased to five. Sources said the other three injured were recovering.