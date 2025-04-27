Thanjavur businessman booked for impregnating minor

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur court on Saturday booked a businessman under the Pocso Act for impregnating a 17-year-old girl.

Arul Susai (50), a resident of Veerakurichi near Pattukkottai, and the managing director of the Arulmax group of companies running business in India and abroad.

Arul Susai had sexually abused a 17-year-old girl with the promise of helping her pursue her studies. It is said that the girl’s father was a habitual drunkard and the perpetrator had taken advantage of her family’s economic situation.

Against this backdrop, the girl became pregnant and delivered a boy baby two months ago. Meanwhile, the businessman Arul Susai had escaped from the home village and all efforts by the girl to contact him went futile.

Subsequently, she approached the District Child Welfare Officer and narrated the incident. Following this, the CWC official filed a complaint with the Pattukkottai All Women police but the police did not register a case against Arul Susai.

After learning that the girl approached the police, Arul Susai contacted the family of the victim and attempted to negotiate with the girl. As the girl turned down the negotiation, Arul Susai had reportedly threatened her.

This time the girl approached the Thanjavur DIG and the SP and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Arul Susai under various sections including the Pocso Act, and are searching for Arul Susai who is absconding.