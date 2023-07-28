Thanjai residents seeking ST certificate stage stir

TIRUCHY: A group of residents along with their children staged a protest in front of the Thanjavur Collectorate demanding Scheduled Tribes certificate on Thursday.

While the Thanjavur district administration was preparing for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit, a group of residents belonging to Hindu Adhiyan community, who according to them, belonging to ST category and were fighting for the status for a long time, assembled in front of the Collectorate with their ration card, Aadhaar card and Welfare Board identity cards. They then attempted to surrender them.

The protesters also raised slogans in support of their demand and staged a protest with their children.

Thanjavur RDO (in-charge) Palanivel and Papanasam Tahsildar Poongodi held talks with the residents. They said that they have been residing at Poondi and Anna Nagar for the past 50 years and have been fighting for ST category certificate.

Later, the police forcibly took them to Kumbakonam RDO office by police vehicle.