Thanjai murder accused arrested on arrival from Canada after 10 years

TIRUCHY: A man who murdered a cooperative society employee in Thanjavur and escaped abroad was arrested after 10 years upon his arrival on Saturday.

In 2014, Kalai Selvi, wife of Balasubramaniam of Pattukkottai went to her parental home after the latter left abroad. Later she is said to have returned but people in her husband’s house had scolded her abetting her to commit suicide.

Meanwhile Kalai Selvi’s agitated brother Balasundar quarrelled with Balasubramaniam’s brother Velayutham, a cooperative society employee and his mother for forcing his sister to death.

The quarrel snowballed into an assault and Balasundar murdered Velayutham and escaped. Subsequently, the Athirampattinam police registered a case against Balasundar, N Kumaresan alias Krishnamurthy from Thambikottai, B Annadurai from Keezhakadu and arrested Kumaresan and Annadurai but Balasundar escaped and the police were searching for him.

Later, the case was transferred to CB-CID police in 2016. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the CB-CID sleuths came to know about Balasundar’s arrival from Canada and arrested him. The team also found that Balasundar had gone to Canada with a fake passport.