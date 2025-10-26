Thangkabalu rules out alliance rift, says Congress remains part of a strong alliance

CHENNAI: Senior Congress leader and former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu on Sunday firmly denied any signs of discord within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the Congress remains part of a strong, stable alliance.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Union Minister and ex-TNCC chief Maragatham Chandrasekar on her 24th death anniversary at the party headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, in Royapettah here, Thangkabalu said, “Decisions regarding alliances are taken only by the AICC, particularly by leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress Working Committee. Every Congress worker in Tamil Nadu will abide by those decisions without hesitation.”

Referring to recent speculation of unease within the SPA following the dispute over Chembarambakkam lake water release, the former union minister stressed that such issues were being exaggerated. “It’s unnecessary to magnify small matters. Sometimes, it’s best to simply say that certain individuals are involved, nothing more. The Congress remains part of a strong, stable alliance, and there’s absolutely no confusion about that,” he said.

“Whatever temporary issues arise, they will pass. The Congress will endure, and continue to make history,” Thangkabalu added.

On actor-politician Vijay’s decision to meet the Karur stampede victims in a private resort at Mamallapuram, Thangkabalu said, “Every political leader deals with situations differently. People are watching and understanding everything.”

He noted that the Tamil Nadu Congress Foundation had extended Rs 2.5 lakh financial aid to 41 affected families and that both the TNCC president and AICC in-charge had personally met and consoled the victims.