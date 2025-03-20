Thangamani locks horns with Senthilbalaji over power supply to farmers and TASMAC

CHENNAI: The present and former electricity ministers of the state clashed over the issue of supplying three-phase electricity to farmers, particularly in the delta region, during the state budget debate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday.

Former minister P Thangamani claimed that their government had provided three-phase electricity to farmers, Now, the farmers in delta region receive power only for 12 hours a day, while farmers in the rest of the state are getting power connection for only 9 hours. However, his counterpart, V Senthilbalaji, dismissed this by stating that the AIADMK’s scheme existed only "on paper." He continued, asserting that the previous government had issued an order "just two days before the 2021 assembly elections" without undertaking any groundwork or creating the necessary infrastructure to implement the announcement.

Senthilbalaji called Thangamani’s statement “totally false,” adding that farmers were well aware of the situation. He emphasised that the current government is working to create infrastructure, such as establishing sub-stations and erecting transformers, to ensure the reliable supply of electricity to farmers.

Unyielding, Thangamani countered by stating that the AIADMK government had supplied electricity for 22 hours a day to farmers. He then shifted focus to the department’s debt. “We did not increase tariffs during our regime,” he said, questioning why the department was still facing losses despite raising tariff rates.

In response, Senthilbalaji explained that the DMK regime had increased grants and subsidies significantly, reducing the department’s loss from Rs 12,000 crore under the AIADMK to Rs 338 crore. "Now, the department is doing well, and the loan burden has been drastically reduced," he added.

The debate then shifted to TASMAC, with the former minister questioning whether the government would honour its 2011 election promise of total prohibition. Senthilbalaji retorted that no such promise had been made in the 2021 election manifesto. However, he pointed out that the government had closed 500 TASMAC outlets, including 103 located near educational institutions and places of work. "We are taking action within two days if we receive complaints about TASMAC outlets," he said.

Regarding FL-2 licenses, Senthilbalaji clarified that the current government is following the same procedure as the previous administration, with no changes in the process.