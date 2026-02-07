TN interim Budget for 2026-27 FY on Feb 17

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will present the interim Budget for the 2026-27 FY in the Legislative Assembly on February 17. This will be Thennarasu’s third Budget.
Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Saturday, Speaker M Appavu said the House would convene at 9.30 am on the day, and the Budget Session would begin with the presentation of the interim Budget.
The Speaker said the Finance minister will also introduce a Bill seeking grants for 2026-27 and another Bill for additional expenditure in the current financial year. Both bills are proposed to be passed by voice votes.
He added that the Business Advisory Committee would meet on the opening day of the session to decide the duration and schedule of the session.
Replying to queries on the live relay of Assembly proceedings, the Speaker said as of now, the Question hour, Minister’s Reply and Special adjournment motion have been broadcasting through the live mode and assured that other business of the Assembly will also be broadcast live very soon.
As Tamil Nadu is heading for the Assembly elections, the government will present only an interim Budget instead of a full-fledged one, in the last session of the 16th Assembly.
The AIADMK, the principal opposition party, is expected to raise issues relating to the state's financial position, debt burden and law and order during the session.