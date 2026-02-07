TN interim Budget for 2026-27 FY on Feb 17

Speaking to reporters in Tirunelveli on Saturday, Speaker M Appavu said the House would convene at 9.30 am on the day, and the Budget Session would begin with the presentation of the interim Budget.



The Speaker said the Finance minister will also introduce a Bill seeking grants for 2026-27 and another Bill for additional expenditure in the current financial year. Both bills are proposed to be passed by voice votes.



He added that the Business Advisory Committee would meet on the opening day of the session to decide the duration and schedule of the session.