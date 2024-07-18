Thalapathy Vijay picks Tiruchy for political mass entry, mulls TN yatra too

CHENNAI: Gearing up for the 2026 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has decided to hold its first-ever State conference in Tiruchy. Multiple sources from the TVK confirmed to DT Next that Vijay's 'political mass entry' will be in Tiruchy, and the date could be in September or November this year.

"It was decided to be held on a grand scale and the venue selection was under way. After considering various places including Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Nagapattinam, Tiruchy has been finalised. However, no decision has been made yet on the dates. Our Thalapathy is considering either September or November. The date will be officially announced soon," said informed insiders.

Elaborating Vijay's plans for a big win in the 2026 Assembly polls, a top TVK functionary said, "After the State conference, it has been decided to hold four region-wise conferences in zones of north, south, east and west. Subsequently, district-level public meetings will be planned."

"Since the 2026 Assembly election is the target, Thalapathy has planned a year-long continuous political movement by meeting the voters and garnering their support next year," the TVK leader told DT Next.

Further, TVK insiders said Vijay is mulling a State-wide mega padayatra, similar to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"During the padayatra, it has been suggested to hold public meetings at important venues. However, no decision has been taken so far," he said.

Meanwhile, the new-born political party would unveil its flag, propaganda and action plans right after getting clearance from the Election Commission.

While Vijay has formulated his political plans in a phased manner, the 2026 assembly poll is dubbed to be a five-cornered contest between fronts led by the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK, and BJP-led NDA, Seeman-led Naam Thamizhar Katchi and Vijay's TVK.