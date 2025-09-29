Textile shop gutted in Coimbatore, two faint

COIMBATORE: A major fire broke out due to a suspected electric short circuit at a textile shop on Big Bazaar Street in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The fire occurred at the warehouse located on the third floor of the commercial complex around 11.30 am. As the fire spread out, engulfing the entire floor, over 100 staff and customers were immediately evacuated from the complex.

However, due to heavy smoke, two women staff fainted after suffocation.

They were rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. On receiving information, as many as eight fire tenders from Coimbatore South, North, Ganapathy, Peelamedu and Kovaipudur fire stations rushed to the spot and battled out for up to four hours to douse the fire.

District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, City Police Commissioner K Karthikeyan and other officials supervised the firefighting operation.

Traffic was stopped in the busy shopping area due to a fire. A large stock of garments was gutted in a fire, while the loss is yet to be estimated. The Ukkadam police have registered a case, and further inquiries are on.