TETO-JAC protest wraps up, officials promise action before Aug 31

CHENNAI: The three-day protest by the members of Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) concluded on Wednesday.



During the protest on Wednesday at DPI campus in Chennai, as many as 6,000 teachers were arrested by the city police. And, for the final day of protest, teachers from as many as 13 districts came to Chennai.

The members had kept 31 demands to the government. And, regarding the concerns met the principal secretary of the School Education Department. The protests were held district-wise,

A member of TETO-JAC said, "We met the secretary who had taken over recently. To the official, we placed our demands and requested for proper and permanent resolution. However, the official sought clarification on the issues raised by the members and requested for additional time till August 31."

However, as the issue is long-pending, we have decided to continue the protest on Wednesday. "The official noted that nine demands are likely to be fulfilled soon, however, it cannot be given in writing. We have decided to wait till August 31,"a member said.

Some of the demands placed by the TETO-JAC members are; revoke the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme, the salaries of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) should be rectified, reinstate the surrendering of leaves, Ennum Ezhuthum scheme should be stopped, teachers should be completely freed from other tasks including uploading data in EMIS which affect their teaching work and all concessions given to government school students should also be given to government aided school students.