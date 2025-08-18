TETO-JAC members meet Minister Poyyamozhi with 10 major demands

CHENNAI: Paying heed to the long-pending demands of the Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC), School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday held a meeting with the members, who presented 10 major demands and requested them to be fulfilled.

During the meeting, the minister said that after discussing it with CM Stalin, TETO-JAC’s demands would be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, urging the State government to meet their demands, the members had held a State-wide protest in July, and have currently postponed the protest, which was scheduled on August 22. Among the 31 demands placed by TETO-JAC, the education department agreed to fulfil a few, as per the announcement made in September 2024. However, members alleged that several key demands were still pending.

Some of the demands include revoking the new pension scheme and implementing the old one, salaries of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) should be rectified, reinstating the surrendering of leaves, Ennum Ezhuthum scheme to be stopped and all concessions given to government school students to also be given to government-aided school students.

Additionally, for the demands that the State government agreed upon, elementary teachers in State-run schools have requested the department to issue a circular confirming that the demands would materialise.