Tentative seat allotment to be released today

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) reaching the final stage, the tentative seat allotments will be released on Sunday for students who have participated in the third and final round of counselling.

Sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which is conducting the TNEA, said the choice filling for students (general category) who participated in the final round of counselling was completed on August 9 (Saturday) at 5 pm.

“In the third round, students who secured cut-off marks between 143 and 77.5 participated in the counselling. Tentative allotment of seats will be released today,” said a senior DOTE official. “Students who receive the allotment must confirm their allocation on or before August 11. Provisional allotment for accepted candidates will be released on August 12. Those who wish to opt for upward movement (a different choice of filling) can do so on the same day.” After scrutinising all the details, the final provisional allotment of seats for the academic year 2025 will be released on August 20.

At the same time, government school students in the general category availing the 7.5% horizontal reservation will also participate in the third round of counselling. “The schedule for tentative allocation and provisional allotment will be the same,” he added.