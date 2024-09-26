Tension prevails as sessions court delays accepting Senthilbalaji's bail bond

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed on Puzhal prison premises here on Thursday after a delay on the part of the sessions court in accepting the bail bond of former minister V Senthilbalaji.

Confusion in interpreting the Supreme Court's order granting bail to Senthilbalaji in the money laundering case, the principal sessions judge S Karthikeyan initially refused to accept the bail bond of Rs 25 lakh with two sureties.

The sessions judge observed that since the Supreme Court hasn't mentioned executing the bail bond before the sessions court it can't be accepted and ordered the counsel for Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to appear before the court.

After the ED counsel submitted no objection to executing the bail bond, the sessions court accepted it with the sureties.

Meanwhile, tension peaked with the supporters of Senthilbalaji, who have thronged outside Puzhal prison to receive him, becoming restless.

After the court accepted the bail bond Senthilbalaji was released from the Puzhal prison after 471 days of confinement without any bail.