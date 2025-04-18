Tension mars Dalits’ entry at Melpathi shrine

CHENNAI: Shri Dharmaraja Draupadi Amman temple at Melpathi in Villupuram district reopened on Thursday under heavy police security, allowing Scheduled Caste devotees to offer prayers for the first time in months.

The temple had been sealed by the Revenue Department following a caste clash in 2023, when dominant caste members opposed the entry of Dalits.

Keeping with a High Court order, around 100 devotees entered the temple in the morning amid close watch by around 300 police personnel.

“This is a historic moment for us, “ said a devotee. Officials said the temple will remain open Tuesdays and Fridays.