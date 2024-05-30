Tenkasi playschool owner poses as US doctor, cheats women of several lakhs via matrimonial sites

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 40-year-old man from Tenkasi, who runs a playschool and a spice powder business, for allegedly posing as a doctor from the US and cheating several women of lakhs through matrimonial sites.

The suspect, R Kumar Durai alias George, was arrested by a special team headed by Joint Commissioner (west) on Tuesday. Police said that he had registered himself as Dr Prashanth.

Police were investigating a complaint from a woman who lost Rs 4 lakh to George after she believed his words about marrying her. While on the money trail, police discovered that he had cheated other women too in different avatars.

He told one of the victims that he would get her a visa so he could take her with him to the USA after their marriage, and then asked her to transfer Rs 4 lakh, claiming he was short of funds.

Anna Nagar cyber wing cops arrested Durai from a hideout in Tenkasi. Investigations revealed that he used the money to fund his businesses.

Further, this was not the first time Durai has landed in the police net. He was arrested by the city police in 2017 for cheating a divorcee with an autistic child. In that case too, he had claimed to be a doctoran orthopaedic surgeon practicing in the USA. He was also detained under the Goondas Act once, police said.