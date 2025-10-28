Tenkasi: Man held for attempt to poach wild animals

MADURAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested by the forest personnel in Tenkasi district on Tuesday after being charged with attempting to poach wild animals. The accused has been identified as R Selvasundar of Puliyankudi, Kadayanallur taluk, sources said.



Investigations revealed that Selvasundar is a habitual offender using three dogs to hunt deer, rabbits and other wild animals in the Sivagiri range. He trained these dogs to hunt such animals. The accused was produced before the Magistrate Court, Alangulam and remanded to judicial custody. Later, he was jailed in Palayamkottai Central Prison. The poacher is also facing other cases of crime registered against him in Puliyankudi.