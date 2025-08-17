Tender issued for mini TIDEL park in Nilgiris, 1,000 jobs expected

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a tender for the construction of a mini TIDEL park on eight acres near Edappally, Coonoor. The Nilgiris project is expected to generate employment for 1,000 people, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had earlier said in the Assembly that mini TIDEL parks would bring IT job opportunities to second- and third-tier cities. Last year, Mini TIDEL Parks were inaugurated in Salem, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, and Villupuram, while the full-fledged TIDEL park at Pattabiram near Avadi, the third in the state after Taramani and Coimbatore, was also opened.

TIDEL parks are under construction in Madurai, Tiruchi, Tiruppur, and Karaikudi, while the foundation stone for a Neo TIDEL Park was laid in Tiruvannamalai earlier this month. Tenders have been floated for mini TIDEL parks in Rasipuram, Namakkal district. Mini TIDEL parks in Virudhunagar and Nagapattinam were also announced earlier this year.