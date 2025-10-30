Tender for Dhanushkodi offshore wind project by Feb, says Union Minister Joshi

CHENNAI: The Centre would invite global tenders by February 2026 to establish offshore wind power projects along the Tamil Nadu and Gujarat coastlines, with each State expected to secure up to 500 MW to 1 GW capacity, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

"The National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) had completed wind assessment studies for the Dhanushkodi offshore project, and a comprehensive survey, slated for completion by January 2026, would pave the way for the tendering process," Joshi said while addressing reporters after inaugurating the 7th International Windergy India Trade Fair and Conference here.

"If the survey results are encouraging, we will invite tenders for the Tamil Nadu coast by February 2026, and finalisation may happen by mid-2026," he said.

The Union government, he added, was prioritising the development of 30 GW of offshore wind potential, beginning with Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. He said discussions were under way with the Defence Ministry to identify coastal and restricted areas suitable for future wind installations.

Calling wind energy the spine of India's renewable energy framework, Joshi said the installed wind capacity now stood at 54 GW, marking a 150 per cent growth over the past decade. "In the first half of this fiscal year alone, we have added 3.1 GW of new capacity. Across India, projects totalling 30.4 GW are in various stages of implementation," he said.

Highlighting the need for robust transmission and energy storage, he said the government was expanding its network through Green Energy Corridors, and encouraged developers to pursue wind-plus-storage projects, citing Madhya Pradesh's record-low tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit for a solar-plus-storage project.

Reiterating India's achievements, he noted that 50 per cent of the country's total installed electricity capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources, a target achieved five years ahead of the 2030 Paris Agreement deadline. "Our installed capacity is nearing 500 GW, of which over 257 GW come from renewable sources," he said.

Emphasising domestic manufacturing, the Minister said India now possessed an annual wind turbine production capacity of 20 GW, with 31 certified models from 14 Indian manufacturers, including advanced 5.2 MW multi-megawatt turbines. "These turbines are not only powering India but are also being exported globally. In FY25 alone, India exported turbines and components amounting to 4 GW," he said.

He also pointed out that India's solar potential was equally formidable, estimated at 748 GWp as per the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). "While every site can host a solar panel, optimal land usage is crucial for wind. The challenge is to maximise energy output within available land, and that is where innovation must lead," he said.

Tamil Nadu was honoured with the national award for outstanding contribution to wind repowering initiatives. The award was presented by the Union Minister in the presence of SS Sivasankar, Minister for Electricity and Transport, and J Radhakrishnan, chairman and managing director of Tangedco.

Urging the industry to invest more in research and development, Joshi said self-reliance required technological depth. "To achieve true Atmanirbharta, we must design and manufacture advanced turbine technologies in India, reducing dependence on imported high-tech components," he said.

"The winds of change are blowing strongly in favour of renewable energy in India. With collective resolve, innovation, and partnership, I am confident India will not only meet but exceed its 500 GW non-fossil capacity target by 2030," he added.