‘Ten rupees doctor’ TAK Rathinam passes away in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Dr TA Kanagarathinam alias TAK Rathinam, one of the popular physicians in Thanjavur, breathed his last at the age of 96 at his home in Pattukkottai due to geriatric issues on Saturday

Interestingly, he is fondly called by Thanjavureans as ‘ten rupees doctor’ as he takes just Rs 10 as consulting fee.

But a hallmark of his track-record is that he had assisted over 65,000 deliveries in his 68-year career.

In his primary days into the profession, Rathinam, who started diagnosing people in 1957, his fee was mere Rs 2 and after 11 years it was Rs 5 when he started a clinic on Big Street in Pattukkottai in 1968.

Two decades later, he hiked his charges to Rs 10 and that was all he was taking until he ‘retired’ from active service in 2020. It was from 1990, the acronym of ‘ten rupees doctor’ became his name or a prefix to him.

“As a mark of gratitude, children born in this hospital used to be named with the Rathinam suffix,” Kottai Ambidasan, biographer of the doctor, said.

For the last five years, age-related issues proved a challenge for the service of this ‘people’s doctor’

On Saturday, Rathinam went to take rest permanently drowning the entire Pattukkottai into a pall of gloom.

People from all walks of life made a beeline to pay their respects to the ten rupees doctor, Burma repatriate and also condolence was pouring non-stop.

Recalling his other acts of benevolence, Ambidasan said that during the Indo-China war, the Indian government collected public funds, and Dr Rathinam gave away 83 sovereigns of jewellery he had preserved for his daughter’s wedding.

“Dr Rathinam, who is known for his philanthropic activities, also waived off the rent on his commercial complex during the COVID 19 pandemic time,” Ambidasan added.