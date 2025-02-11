Temporary stoppage at Swamimalai station for Thaipoosam festival announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified temporary stoppage at Swamimalai Railway station for two express trains in view of Thaipoosam festival.

Train no 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express and train no 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express commencing journey on February 11 and 12 would halt at Swamimalai railway station.

Train no 16847 would halt for a minute at Swamimalai station from 12.45 pm, while train no 16848 would halt a minute from 2.42 pm on both days, a release issued by SR said.