    Temporary stoppage at Swamimalai station for Thaipoosam festival announced; check details

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Feb 2025 4:52 PM IST
    CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified temporary stoppage at Swamimalai Railway station for two express trains in view of Thaipoosam festival.

    Train no 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai Express and train no 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai Express commencing journey on February 11 and 12 would halt at Swamimalai railway station.

    Train no 16847 would halt for a minute at Swamimalai station from 12.45 pm, while train no 16848 would halt a minute from 2.42 pm on both days, a release issued by SR said.

