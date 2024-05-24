Temporary stoppage at Melnariyappanur station for Chennai Egmore – Salem Superfast Express announced for 4 days

CHENNAI: In light of the Annual Festival of St. Antony’s Church near Villupuram, Train No. 22153, the Chennai Egmore – Salem Superfast Express, will make a one-minute temporary stoppage at Melnariyappanur station.

This stoppage will be effective from June 10 to June 13 spanning four days.

The train will arrive at Melnariyappanur Station at 04:19 hrs and depart at 04:20 hrs on each of these days.

Passengers traveling on this route during these dates should take note of the temporary stoppage to plan their journeys accordingly, added Southern Railways.