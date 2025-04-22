Temporary halt for two Rameswaram trains at Vaithisvaran Koil on April 22

CHENNAI: Two express trains operated to Rameswaram from Chennai will be provided a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vaithisvaran Koil Station for the benefit of pilgrims returning after performing Pathayathra.

Train No. 16103 Tambaram – Rameswaram Express leaving Tambaram at 6.10 pm on April 22 will be provided with One Minute Temporary stoppage at Vaithisvaran Koil. The train will stop at Vaithisvaran koil from 9.57 pm on April 22.

Train No. 16751 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 7.15 pm on April 22 will be provided with One Minute Temporary Stoppage at Vaithisvaran Koil from 11.45 pm on April 22, a release issued by Southern Railway said.