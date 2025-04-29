Temporary augmentation of trains announced to clear summer rush; check details

CHENNAI: North Western Railway has notified temporary augmentation of following trains to clear extra rush of passengers during summer seasons

Accordingly, Train No. 22497/22498 Shri Ganganagar- Tiruchirappalli- Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express will be temporarily augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach Ex. Shri Ganganagar from 5 to 26 May (On Mondays) and Ex. Tiruchy from 09 to 30 May (On Fridays)

The revised composition after the augmentation will be:

17- AC Three Tier Coaches, 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans and 1- Pantry Car

Train No. 20481/20482 Jodhpur- Tiruchirappalli- Jodhpur Humsafar Express will be temporarily augmented with One AC Three Tier Coach Ex. Jodhpur from 7 to 28 May (On Wednesdays) and Ex. Tiruchy from 10 to 31 May 2025 (On Saturdays)

The revised composition after the augmentation will be:

16- AC Three Tier Coaches, 2- Sleeper class coaches, 2- Luggage cum Brake Vans and 1- Pantry Car